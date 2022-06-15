10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Juneteenth Celebration, Queen City Pride Week & more
The 22nd Annual Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic is this weekend, and sand sculptures are on view until June 26.
This weekend, we're celebrating. Check out events to mark Juneteenth weekend, Pride Month and more.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- The Royal Ballet: Swan Lake from Wednesday, June 15 through Sunday, June 19 at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
- Ladies on the Lake: Iona Lake on Thursday, June 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., in Albany. More info.
- 22nd Annual Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic from Thursday, June 16 through Saturday, June 18 at Hampton Beach. More info. (Sand sculptures are available for viewing day & night through Sunday, June 26.)
- Sunset Lighthouse Cruises on Friday, June 17 and Friday, June 24 at 7 p.m., at Rye Harbor. More info.
- Gaelic Storm on Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m., at The Flying Monkey in Plymouth. More info.
- New Hampshire Master Chorale and Orchestra on Sunday, June 19 at 4 p.m., at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia. More info.
Juneteenth Events
- Bearing Witness: Black Art In Public Spaces on Friday, June 17 at 6:30 p.m., at the Institute of Art and Design at New England College in Manchester. More info.
More from the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire: 2022 Juneteenth schedule of events
- Afrofuturism 2022 Juneteenth Parade on Sunday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to noon, from Kittery, ME to Portsmouth, N.H. More info.
See also: Juneteenth Community Events at the Keene YMCA
Queen City Pride Events
- Studio 54 at the Currier on Friday, June 17 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
- Queen City Pride Parade 2022 on Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to noon, on South Commercial Street in Manchester. More info.
See more: Queen City 2022 Pride Week schedule