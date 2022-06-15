© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Juneteenth Celebration, Queen City Pride Week & more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published June 15, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT
An artist painting a sand mandala on a street.
blackheritagetrailnh.org
The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire is hosting a community street art workshop as a part of their Juneteenth celebration.

The 22nd Annual Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic is this weekend, and sand sculptures are on view until June 26.

This weekend, we're celebrating. Check out events to mark Juneteenth weekend, Pride Month and more.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

A collection of sand sculptures and sculpted sponsor signs at the 2021 Hampton Beach sand sculpting competition.
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
Sculptures at the 2021 Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic.
A crowd of people dancing in the Currier Museum of Art event space.
currier.org
The Currier Museum of Art is hosting at Studio 54-themed party as a part of Queen City Pride Week.

  • The Royal Ballet: Swan Lake from Wednesday, June 15 through Sunday, June 19 at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
  • Ladies on the Lake: Iona Lake on Thursday, June 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., in Albany. More info.
  • 22nd Annual Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic from Thursday, June 16 through Saturday, June 18 at Hampton Beach. More info. (Sand sculptures are available for viewing day & night through Sunday, June 26.)
  • Sunset Lighthouse Cruises on Friday, June 17 and Friday, June 24 at 7 p.m., at Rye Harbor. More info.
  • Gaelic Storm on Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m., at The Flying Monkey in Plymouth. More info.
  • New Hampshire Master Chorale and Orchestra on Sunday, June 19 at 4 p.m., at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia. More info.

Juneteenth Events

  • Bearing Witness: Black Art In Public Spaces on Friday, June 17 at 6:30 p.m., at the Institute of Art and Design at New England College in Manchester. More info.
    More from the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire: 2022 Juneteenth schedule of events

Queen City Pride Events

  • Studio 54 at the Currier on Friday, June 17 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
  • Queen City Pride Parade 2022 on Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to noon, on South Commercial Street in Manchester. More info.
    See more: Queen City 2022 Pride Week schedule

Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
