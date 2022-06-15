10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Juneteenth Celebration, Queen City Pride Week & more

This weekend, we're celebrating. Check out events to mark Juneteenth weekend, Pride Month and more.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Zoey Knox / NHPR Sculptures at the 2021 Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic.

currier.org The Currier Museum of Art is hosting at Studio 54-themed party as a part of Queen City Pride Week.

The Royal Ballet: Swan Lake from Wednesday, June 15 through Sunday, June 19 at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info .



from Wednesday, June 15 through Sunday, June 19 at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. . Ladies on the Lake: Iona Lake on Thursday, June 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., in Albany. More info .



on Thursday, June 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., in Albany. . 22nd Annual Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic from Thursday, June 16 through Saturday, June 18 at Hampton Beach. More info . (Sand sculptures are available for viewing day & night through Sunday, June 26.)



from Thursday, June 16 through Saturday, June 18 at Hampton Beach. . (Sand sculptures are available for viewing day & night through Sunday, June 26.) Sunset Lighthouse Cruises on Friday, June 17 and Friday, June 24 at 7 p.m., at Rye Harbor. More info .



on Friday, June 17 and Friday, June 24 at 7 p.m., at Rye Harbor. . Gaelic Storm on Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m., at The Flying Monkey in Plymouth. More info .



on Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m., at The Flying Monkey in Plymouth. . New Hampshire Master Chorale and Orchestra on Sunday, June 19 at 4 p.m., at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia. More info .

Juneteenth Events

Bearing Witness: Black Art In Public Spaces on Friday, June 17 at 6:30 p.m., at the Institute of Art and Design at New England College in Manchester. More info .

More from the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire: 2022 Juneteenth schedule of events

Afrofuturism 2022 Juneteenth Parade on Sunday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to noon, from Kittery, ME to Portsmouth, N.H. More info .

See also: Juneteenth Community Events at the Keene YMCA

Queen City Pride Events