Former juvenile parole officer to plead guilty to child porn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Court documents indicate a longtime juvenile parole officer in New Hampshire plans to plead guilty to possessing child pornography and trying to send a sexually explicit photo to a child.

A plea agreement filed in federal court calls for Jason Ellis, of Derry, to be sentenced to 11 years in prison on the two charges.

Prosecutors will drop a third charge of distributing child porn.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday. Ellis was fired from his juvenile parole job in February.

He also had worked at New Hampshire's state-run youth detention center. He has been accused in a lawsuit of abusing a teenage boy there.