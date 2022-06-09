© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Former juvenile parole officer to plead guilty to child porn

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Holly Ramer - The Associated Press
Published June 9, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT
Youth Services Center
Courtesy
/
Youth Services Center in Manchester, N.H.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Court documents indicate a longtime juvenile parole officer in New Hampshire plans to plead guilty to possessing child pornography and trying to send a sexually explicit photo to a child.

A plea agreement filed in federal court calls for Jason Ellis, of Derry, to be sentenced to 11 years in prison on the two charges.

Prosecutors will drop a third charge of distributing child porn.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday. Ellis was fired from his juvenile parole job in February.

He also had worked at New Hampshire's state-run youth detention center. He has been accused in a lawsuit of abusing a teenage boy there.

