NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Portsmouth Market Square Day, Laconia Bike Week, Celebration of Lupines

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published June 8, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT
Lupine flowers growing in a field
NHPR / Michael Brindley
/
The lupine flowers in Sugar Hill peak during June.

Meet Kimball Jenkins' 2022 Master Artists, attend a film screening at Nova Arts and take a tour of Saint-Gaudens National Historical Park.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Taxidermist Divya Anantharaman working on a preserved bird
https://harriscenter.org
The Harris Center is hosting a viewing party for the short film "Rearranging Skin" on Thursday.
A drawing of Portsmouth on the Market Square Day poster
proportsmouth.org
Portsmouth Market Square Day is on Saturday.

  • 3rd Annual Outdoor Music Series in Depot Square weekly, on Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. through the end of August, at Depot Park in Peterborough. More info.
  • Film Showing & Discussion: Rearranging Skin on Thursday, June 9 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Nova Arts in Keene. More info. More from the Harris Center for Conservation Education: Birding for All
  • Summer 2022 Master Artists Public Reception on Friday, June 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Kimball Jenkins in Concord. More info.
  • Winnipesaukee Muskrats Opening Weekend: Home opener on Friday, June 10 at 6 p.m., at the Robbie Mills Memorial Sports Complex in Laconia. More info.
  • Friday Night Jazz & Blues on Friday, June 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the Majestic Cafe in Conway. More info.
  • Movies in the Park: The Princess & The Frog on Friday, June 10 at dusk, at Memorial Field in Concord. More info.
  • Bus Tour to Saint-Gaudens National Historical Park on Saturday, June 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Saint-Gaudens National Historical Park in Cornish. More info
    More from the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire: The Gift: Celebrating African American Public Arts 
  • Portsmouth Market Square Day on Saturday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in downtown Portsmouth. More info.
  • Laconia Motorcycle Week from Saturday, June 11 through Sunday, June 19, at Weirs Beach in Laconia. More info.
  • Celebration of Lupines Self Guided Tours through June, in Sugar Hill. More info.

BONUS:

  • Henniker Concert Series weekly, on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. through August 30, at The Angela Robinson Band Stand in Henniker. More info.

Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
