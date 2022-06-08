10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Portsmouth Market Square Day, Laconia Bike Week, Celebration of Lupines
Meet Kimball Jenkins' 2022 Master Artists, attend a film screening at Nova Arts and take a tour of Saint-Gaudens National Historical Park.
- 3rd Annual Outdoor Music Series in Depot Square weekly, on Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. through the end of August, at Depot Park in Peterborough. More info.
- Film Showing & Discussion: Rearranging Skin on Thursday, June 9 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Nova Arts in Keene. More info. More from the Harris Center for Conservation Education: Birding for All
- Summer 2022 Master Artists Public Reception on Friday, June 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Kimball Jenkins in Concord. More info.
- Winnipesaukee Muskrats Opening Weekend: Home opener on Friday, June 10 at 6 p.m., at the Robbie Mills Memorial Sports Complex in Laconia. More info.
- Friday Night Jazz & Blues on Friday, June 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the Majestic Cafe in Conway. More info.
- Movies in the Park: The Princess & The Frog on Friday, June 10 at dusk, at Memorial Field in Concord. More info.
- Bus Tour to Saint-Gaudens National Historical Park on Saturday, June 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Saint-Gaudens National Historical Park in Cornish. More info.
More from the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire: The Gift: Celebrating African American Public Arts
- Portsmouth Market Square Day on Saturday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in downtown Portsmouth. More info.
- Laconia Motorcycle Week from Saturday, June 11 through Sunday, June 19, at Weirs Beach in Laconia. More info.
- Celebration of Lupines Self Guided Tours through June, in Sugar Hill. More info.
BONUS:
- Henniker Concert Series weekly, on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. through August 30, at The Angela Robinson Band Stand in Henniker. More info.