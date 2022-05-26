The N.H. News Recap for May 27, 2022: The latest on gun laws, COVID levels and more

New Hampshire is seeing another COVID surge, but public health officials are wading through murky data in their efforts to respond to the virus. At the State House, Republicans are seeking to block local enforcement of federal gun laws amid renewed calls for reform. And some New Hampshire school districts have been inundated with Right-to-Know requests, many of them related to hot-button political and social issues.

We talk about all that and more on this week's edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Alli Fam, NHPR

Todd Bookman, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

