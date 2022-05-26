© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

The N.H. News Recap for May 27, 2022: The latest on gun laws, COVID levels and more

Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published May 26, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT
Gun_Stoe.jpg
Gun Store
/
Flickr Creative Commons

New Hampshire is seeing another COVID surge, but public health officials are wading through murky data in their efforts to respond to the virus. At the State House, Republicans are seeking to block local enforcement of federal gun laws amid renewed calls for reform. And some New Hampshire school districts have been inundated with Right-to-Know requests, many of them related to hot-button political and social issues.

We talk about all that and more on this week's edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Alli Fam, NHPR
  • Todd Bookman, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

NH News N.H. News Recap
Mary McIntyre
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
