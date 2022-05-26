The N.H. News Recap for May 27, 2022: The latest on gun laws, COVID levels and more
New Hampshire is seeing another COVID surge, but public health officials are wading through murky data in their efforts to respond to the virus. At the State House, Republicans are seeking to block local enforcement of federal gun laws amid renewed calls for reform. And some New Hampshire school districts have been inundated with Right-to-Know requests, many of them related to hot-button political and social issues.
We talk about all that and more on this week's edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Alli Fam, NHPR
- Todd Bookman, NHPR
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- Amid renewed calls for reform, N.H. Republicans are seeking to block local enforcement of federal gun laws
- As trust recedes, parents and conservative activists target N.H. school districts with right-to-know requests
- New Hampshire elected leaders react to the Texas school shooting
- Pandemic-weary Americans plan for summer despite COVID surge
- For N.H. residents with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long-COVID doesn’t look so unfamiliar
- Pandemic, mental health issues, lead to rise in behavior problems at some N.H. schools
- N.H. wants to stop restraining children in state custody. Some wonder what took so long.
- New England’s electricity transmission system needs a makeover. A new report shows how that could happen.