10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Alex Cuba, Music Mexico Symposium, Dispatches From the Border

Memorial Day is on Monday, and parades and other events are taking place across the state this weekend. Here are our top picks for Memorial Day and more.

jacksonnh.com The Wildquack Duck race is in Jackson on Saturday.

westernwhitemtns.com White Mountain Bike Week runs May 28 through June 4.

Secrets From The Deep Dark Below: Pop Goes The Weasel on Thursday, May 26 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. More info .



on Thursday, May 26 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. . Music Mexico Symposium on Thursday, May 26 and Friday, May 27 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info .



on Thursday, May 26 and Friday, May 27 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. . Dispatches From the Border - Meet the Artists on Friday, May 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info .



on Friday, May 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. . Jake Davis & The Whiskey Stones and OldHat Stringband on Friday, May 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at The Word Barn in Exeter. More info .



on Friday, May 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at The Word Barn in Exeter. . Alex Cuba on Friday, May 27 at 8 p.m., at The Showroom in Keene. More info .

See also : Oshima Brothers at the Monadnock Center



on Friday, May 27 at 8 p.m., at The Showroom in Keene. . : at the Monadnock Center Memorial Day Parades & Events from Saturday, May 28 through Monday, May 30 at various locations. More info from New Hampshire Magazine.