10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Alex Cuba, Music Mexico Symposium, Dispatches From the Border
Make the most of the last weekend in May with White Mountain Bicycle Week, the 32nd Chowderfest in Waterville Valley and Memorial Day events across the state.
Memorial Day is on Monday, and parades and other events are taking place across the state this weekend. Here are our top picks for Memorial Day and more.
- Secrets From The Deep Dark Below: Pop Goes The Weasel on Thursday, May 26 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. More info.
- Music Mexico Symposium on Thursday, May 26 and Friday, May 27 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
- Dispatches From the Border - Meet the Artists on Friday, May 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
- Jake Davis & The Whiskey Stones and OldHat Stringband on Friday, May 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at The Word Barn in Exeter. More info.
- Alex Cuba on Friday, May 27 at 8 p.m., at The Showroom in Keene. More info.
See also: Oshima Brothers at the Monadnock Center
- Memorial Day Parades & Events from Saturday, May 28 through Monday, May 30 at various locations. More info from New Hampshire Magazine.
- White Mountain Bicycle Week 2022 from Saturday, May 28 through Saturday, June 4 at various locations in the White Mountain area. More info.
- Wildquack Duck Race & Music Festival on Sunday, May 29 at 8 a.m. (first race 1:45 p.m.) in Jackson. More info.
- 32nd Annual Chowderfest on Sunday, May 29 from noon to 2:30 p.m., at the Waterville Valley Town Square. More info.
Meet Jack Stains, a “Black Jack” in Old Portsmouth: A Living History Tour on Sunday, May 29 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire in Portsmouth. More info.
BONUS:
- Great New England Seacoast Food Truck Festival on Saturday, May 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Kittery Premium Outlets in Maine. More info.