Visibles: Two Nashua sisters created a safe space for Latino teens of color at their high school

This season of Visibles, we're focusing on Latino teens: their dreams, hopes and what being Latino means to them.

We start with the "twins," as their mother affectionately calls them. Eliana and Samantha Dominguez are about to graduate from The Derryfield School.

During their time in high school, the sisters created the Multicultural Student Union with two of their friends.

This group allows students of color to meet up and talk about issues that can be challenging to do with their white classmates, such as racism or what it is like to grow up as children of immigrants. Eliana and Samantha want teenagers like them to embrace their culture and feel at home wherever they go.

For them, speaking Spanish is one way to do that.

Read this story in Spanish here.

They say two ways the Latino community should make itself more visible is through voting and social networks.

They’re turning 18 soon and say they’re excited they’ll be able to vote to “decide what happens in the United States.”

Both sisters keep up with the news. The war and the economy concern them, and they would like to end the inequality in the payment of women at work.

A dream they both have? Learning to fly a plane.

This is episode 16. To watch all the episodes, click here