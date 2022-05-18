© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Driver of truck in crash that killed N.H. trooper facing negligent homicide charges

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published May 18, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT
state trooper.jpeg
Bruce Taylor
/
NHSP Forensic Lab
Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill served as a state trooper for 19 years.

A Connecticut truck driver is facing criminal charges for his role in a crash that killed a 19-year veteran of the New Hampshire State Police last October.

A Rockingham County Grand Jury has indicted Jay Paul Mederios of Ashford, Conn., on one count of negligent homicide and one count of reckless conduct in connection with the collision. Mederios was driving a tractor-trailer that collided with Staff Sgt. Jessie Sherrill’s vehicle on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth, shortly after midnight on Oct. 28.

Mederios is accused of failing to heed multiple warning signs and flashing lights as he entered a construction zone. According to court paperwork, Mederios failed to brake or shift his lane until he was within about 11 feet of Sherrill’s police vehicle.

Sherrill was working an overnight detail during a road project in the northbound lanes near Exit 3.

The indictment alleges Mederios had detectable levels of marijuana in his blood at the time of the crash and an undisclosed amount of marijuana in the cab of his truck. He’s scheduled to be arraigned June 17.

No other information about the crash has been released.

