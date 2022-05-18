10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: The Thing in the Spring, Exeter Arts & Music fest and more
See up-and-coming rock stars at 3S Artspace, King Lear at the Tillotson Center and Robin Hood at the Rochester Opera House.
We're entering festival season in New Hampshire, and there will be music playing all across the state this weekend. Here are our top picks.
- Lebanon Farmers Market opening day on Thursday, May 19 (weekly through Sept. 29) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Colburn Park in Lebanon. More info.
- Twenty One Pilots Cinema Experience on Thursday, May 19, at 7 p.m., at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
- The Thing in the Spring from Thursday, May 19, through Sunday, May 22, at Nova Arts in Keene. More info.
- National Theater Live: King Lear on Friday, May 20, at 6 p.m., at the Tillotson Center for the Arts in Colebrook. More info.
More at the Tillotson Center: Colebrook Music Department Spring Concert
- Keene Jazz Orchestra Spring Concert on Friday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m., at The Redfern Arts Center at Keene State College. More info.
- Robin Hood from Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22, at the Rochester Opera House. More info.
- Guided Hike at Northwest Sanctuary on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Nashua Northwest Sanctuary Conservation Area. More info.
- Exeter Arts & Music Fest on Saturday, May 21 (the third Saturday of the month through Sept 17th) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Swasey Parkway in Exeter. More info.
- PMAC Teen Rock & Jazz Show on Saturday, May 21 at noon, at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
Imagine That! The Power of Picture Books at the Portsmouth Historical Society. More info.
BONUS:
- Moving Your Way on Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Green Acre in Elliot, Maine. More info.
Also at Green Acre: RootsUprising