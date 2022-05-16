N.H. investigating three homicides on single day last week; overall homicides on par with past years

One-third of the homicides reported in New Hampshire so far this year happened on a single day last week.

Since 2005, New Hampshire has averaged about 20 homicides annually, according to figures provided by the Attorney General’s Office. So far this year, the state has recorded nine total, including three last Friday: in New Boston, Keene and Manchester.

Late Friday evening, Michael Foley, a 33-year old Massachusetts resident, was shot and killed on an access road leading to the New Boston Space Force Station, a military installation. Both a New Boston police officer and a private security guard were present, but the attorney general’s office has not said who fired the single gunshot, or released their identities

Also on Friday evening in Keene, police responded to a shooting on Greene Street that left Kristopher Chagnon, 27, dead from a single gunshot wound. Authorities have not released the name of the person who shot Chagnon but said, based on their understanding of the situation, “there is no known danger to the public.”

“The investigation is active and ongoing and includes whether the person who shot Mr. Chagnon acted in self-defense,” the attorney general’s office wrote in a statement.

And on Friday morning in Manchester, the body of 71-year-old John Glennon was found inside his home at the Carpenter Center, an affordable housing complex for seniors and people with disabilities. Police say he died from multiple stab wounds. After a day-long search, Boston police arrested 34-year-old Stephanie Beard in Boston in connection with the death. She has since been charged with killing Glennon and stealing his car. Authorities have not yet provided a motive or any other information about the case.

These recent homicides come following four other killings in the state within a brief period in April. Stephen and Djeswende Reid, a Concord couple , were shot while hiking on a local trail. The FBI has joined the investigation, and a $5,000 reward is in place for any tips that lead to a conviction in the case. Concord police have also stepped up patrol in the city’s trail systems, including the use of ATVs.

Also in April, two people—Holly Banks, 28, and Keith Labelle, 42— were killed inside a Gorham residence, with no other information made available.

