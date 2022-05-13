The N.H. News Recap for May 13, 2022: ‘Parental bill of rights’ in schools, police records and traffic stops
A judge has ordered New Hampshire State Police to release personnel records on a former state trooper who was fired for misconduct. In the past, personnel records for police officers were almost always exempt from public disclosure in the state, but that’s starting to change.
The New Hampshire Senate passed a “parental bill of rights” this week that would require schools to tell parents if their child has requested to use a different name or pronouns in school. Critics are warning that the bill could harm LGBTQ students.
We get the latest news from around New Hampshire on this edition of the N.H. News Recap.
Guests
- Paul Cuno-Booth, Granite State News Collaborative
- Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week
- Judge says State Police should release records on fired trooper
- Critics warn that a proposed ‘parental bill of rights’ could harm N.H.’s LGBTQ students
- How a parking garage project could affect the future of N.H. housing, bail reform and more
- N.H. ACLU sues ICE on behalf of asylum seeker who was mistakenly deported in 2019
- N.H. Supreme Court to lawmakers: If you don’t draw a new congressional map, we will
- Why your next doctor visit could include a conversation about climate change
- N.H.’s top tax official warns lawmakers record-high revenues won’t last
- Who should own utility poles? N.H. state regulators are trying to decide in one big case.