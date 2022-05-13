© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news you rely on from NHPR and NPR with a gift today!
NH News

The N.H. News Recap for May 13, 2022: ‘Parental bill of rights’ in schools, police records and traffic stops

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published May 13, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT
Former N.H. State Trooper Haden Wilber is sworn in before testifying Wednesday in front of the Personnel Appeals Board.
Paul Cuno-Booth
/
Granite State News Collaborative
Former trooper Haden Wilber was a member of State Police’s Mobile Enforcement Team, a drug-interdiction unit that the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire has criticized for its use of traffic violations as pretexts to stop and investigate unrelated suspicions about drivers.

A judge has ordered New Hampshire State Police to release personnel records on a former state trooper who was fired for misconduct. In the past, personnel records for police officers were almost always exempt from public disclosure in the state, but that’s starting to change.

The New Hampshire Senate passed a “parental bill of rights” this week that would require schools to tell parents if their child has requested to use a different name or pronouns in school. Critics are warning that the bill could harm LGBTQ students.

We get the latest news from around New Hampshire on this edition of the N.H. News Recap.

Guests

  • Paul Cuno-Booth, Granite State News Collaborative
  • Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week

Tags

NH News N.H. News Recap
Mary McIntyre
See stories by Mary McIntyre
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.