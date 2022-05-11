10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Fairy House Celebration, Sheep & Wool Festival, and more

Get your spring and summer clothes ready because it's going to be a warm weekend.

And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

hop.dartmouth.edu / The Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra's spring performance is on Saturday.

kearsargechamber.org Warner's annual spring arts and food celebration is on Saturday.

2022 Used Book Sale through Friday, May 13 at the Historical Society of Cheshire County. More info .



through Friday, May 13 at the Historical Society of Cheshire County. . Hit the Decks Portsmouth on Thursday, May 12 at various locations in Portsmouth. More info .



on Thursday, May 12 at various locations in Portsmouth. . Pianist Ben Cosgrove on Friday, May 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Tillotson Center for the Arts in Colebrook. More info .



on Friday, May 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Tillotson Center for the Arts in Colebrook. . Schoolhouse Rock Live Too! on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 at Rochester Opera House. More info .