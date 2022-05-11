© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Fairy House Celebration, Sheep & Wool Festival, and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published May 11, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT
A group of sheep in an outdoor pen.
nhswga.org
The NH Sheep & Wool festival is this weekend.

Get your spring and summer clothes ready because it's going to be a warm weekend.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Three violin players in front of music stands.
hop.dartmouth.edu
/
The Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra's spring performance is on Saturday.
Spring into Warner poster: A flower holding a shopping bag above the words "food" and "arts"
kearsargechamber.org
Warner's annual spring arts and food celebration is on Saturday.

  • 2022 Used Book Sale through Friday, May 13 at the Historical Society of Cheshire County. More info.
  • Hit the Decks Portsmouth on Thursday, May 12 at various locations in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Pianist Ben Cosgrove on Friday, May 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Tillotson Center for the Arts in Colebrook. More info.
  • Schoolhouse Rock Live Too! on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 at Rochester Opera House. More info.
  • Fairy House & Gnome Home Spring Celebration from Friday, May 13 through Sunday, May 15 at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
  • Pratt Pond Hike on Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Pratt Pond in Mason, hosted by The Harris Center for Conservation Education. More info.
  • Spring into Warner: Celebrating the Arts on Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Main Street in Warner. More info.
  • My Disability Roadmap and Including Samuel on Saturday, May 14 at 4 p.m., at Red River Theatres in Concord. More info.
  • Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra: Broadway Then & Now on Saturday, May 14 at the Inter-Lakes Auditorium in Meredith, and Sunday, May 15 at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia. More info.
    See also: Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra's spring performance and the Keene Chamber Orchestra’s Spring Concert

  • NH Sheep & Wool Festival on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15 at the Deerfield Fair Grounds. More info.

    BONUS:

  • La Cenerentola on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m., at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
    More at the Park Theatre: ABBA: The Movie

