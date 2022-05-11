10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Fairy House Celebration, Sheep & Wool Festival, and more
Get your spring and summer clothes ready because it's going to be a warm weekend.
- 2022 Used Book Sale through Friday, May 13 at the Historical Society of Cheshire County. More info.
- Hit the Decks Portsmouth on Thursday, May 12 at various locations in Portsmouth. More info.
- Pianist Ben Cosgrove on Friday, May 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Tillotson Center for the Arts in Colebrook. More info.
- Schoolhouse Rock Live Too! on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 at Rochester Opera House. More info.
- Fairy House & Gnome Home Spring Celebration from Friday, May 13 through Sunday, May 15 at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
- Pratt Pond Hike on Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Pratt Pond in Mason, hosted by The Harris Center for Conservation Education. More info.
- Spring into Warner: Celebrating the Arts on Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Main Street in Warner. More info.
- My Disability Roadmap and Including Samuel on Saturday, May 14 at 4 p.m., at Red River Theatres in Concord. More info.
- Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra: Broadway Then & Now on Saturday, May 14 at the Inter-Lakes Auditorium in Meredith, and Sunday, May 15 at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia. More info.
NH Sheep & Wool Festival on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15 at the Deerfield Fair Grounds. More info.
BONUS:
- La Cenerentola on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m., at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
More at the Park Theatre: ABBA: The Movie