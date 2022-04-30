© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news you rely on from NPR and NHPR with a donation today
NH News

2 cemeteries added to New Hampshire's historic places list

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 30, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT
Union Cemetery in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
1 of 3  — Union Cemetery2 nhpr.jpg
Union Cemetery in Portsmouth, N.H.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Union Cemetery on Maplewood Avenue in Portsmouth, N.H.
2 of 3  — Union cemeter 3 nhpr.jpg
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Union Cemetery in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
3 of 3  — Union Cemetery in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Union Cemetery in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Two New Hampshire cemeteries dating back to the 1800s have been named to the state Register of Historic Places.

The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources says the Lake View Cemetery in Center Harbor is on a hillside overlooking Lake Winnipesaukee's Center Harbor Bay.

Also known as Pleasant View Cemetery, the division says its monuments "exhibit the wide variety of styles and materials that represent the changing tastes" of funeral-related art from 1809 to 1964.

It also says Union Cemetery in Portsmouth, established in 1844, is "an excellent example of rectilinear cemetery planning for privately owned family lots."

NH News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.