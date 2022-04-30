2 cemeteries added to New Hampshire's historic places list

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Two New Hampshire cemeteries dating back to the 1800s have been named to the state Register of Historic Places.

The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources says the Lake View Cemetery in Center Harbor is on a hillside overlooking Lake Winnipesaukee's Center Harbor Bay.

Also known as Pleasant View Cemetery, the division says its monuments "exhibit the wide variety of styles and materials that represent the changing tastes" of funeral-related art from 1809 to 1964.

It also says Union Cemetery in Portsmouth, established in 1844, is "an excellent example of rectilinear cemetery planning for privately owned family lots."