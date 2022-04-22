The N.H. News Recap for April 22, 2022: President Biden visits Portsmouth; long-COVID cases on the rise
President Joe Biden was in Portsmouth this week to talk about repairing the global supply chain and investing in infrastructure. COVID hospitalizations remain low, but long-COVID cases are on the rise in New Hampshire. And it's Earth Week. How are people across the state taking action against climate change?
We get to those stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR
- Teddy Rosenbluth, Concord Monitor
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- In Portsmouth, Biden says harbor investments will ease supply chain woes
- More local food could increase New England’s climate resilience. Animal processing capacity isn’t ready.
- Health impacts of climate change are already upon us, climate advocacy group says
- As one health crisis wanes, another begins: Long COVID on the rise
- Mask rules dropped at Manchester-Boston airport, other transit agencies in N.H.
- Citing ‘voter integrity’ concerns, N.H. Republicans aim to overhaul same-day registration process
- Saint-Gobain signs agreement to bring safe drinking water to N.H. homes affected by PFAS contamination