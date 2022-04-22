© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

The N.H. News Recap for April 22, 2022: President Biden visits Portsmouth; long-COVID cases on the rise

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published April 22, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT
Biden_Sununu_NH_041922_DanTuohyphotoIMG_1312.JPG
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
/
Gov. Chris Sununu greets President Biden upon his arrival in Portsmouth, April 19, 2022.

President Joe Biden was in Portsmouth this week to talk about repairing the global supply chain and investing in infrastructure. COVID hospitalizations remain low, but long-COVID cases are on the rise in New Hampshire. And it's Earth Week. How are people across the state taking action against climate change?

We get to those stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR
  • Teddy Rosenbluth, Concord Monitor

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Rick Ganley
