The N.H. News Recap for April 22, 2022: President Biden visits Portsmouth; long-COVID cases on the rise

President Joe Biden was in Portsmouth this week to talk about repairing the global supply chain and investing in infrastructure. COVID hospitalizations remain low, but long-COVID cases are on the rise in New Hampshire. And it's Earth Week. How are people across the state taking action against climate change?

We get to those stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR

Teddy Rosenbluth, Concord Monitor

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

