NH News

New Hampshire House give initial OK to youth center closure plan

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Holly Ramer - The Associated Press
Published April 21, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT
Voting_buttons_NH_House.jpg
Allegra Boverman for NHPR
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire House has given preliminary approval to replacing the state's troubled youth detention center with a six-bed facility and further limiting which crimes could land children there.

The state currently spends $13 million a year to operate the 144-bed Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, although the typical population is currently about a dozen teens.

Debate over its future began years ago, but has come to a boil amid horrific sexual abuse allegations.

The House on Thursday gave initial approval to giving the state until June 30, 2024, to build a new six-bed facility. The bill now goes to the Finance Committee.

NH News Sununu Youth Services CenterNH Politics
Holly Ramer - The Associated Press
