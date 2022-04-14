A new initiative encourages Granite Staters to send letters of support to Ukraine

Granite Staters looking to send messages to Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion can now send them through the New Hampshire Ukraine Relief Fund. The group will be receiving the letters until May 2.

Read NHPR’s conversations with Ivan Chaika, a former UNH Law student in Lviv.

The City of Manchester has partnered with the fund to have a letter drop-off point located at City Hall. Mayor Joyce Craig said she'd write one too, and explained they would be sent next month.

“Our heartfelt thoughts are with them,” she said.

The New Hampshire Ukraine Relief Fund, launched earlier this week by the Granite United Way, was created to send monetary support and new and used items to that country. The organizers thought it would be a nice touch to include notes along with the donations.

Additionally, the city is working with the Manchester School District to gather messages from youth.

The fund will also send medical supply donations to thousands of Ukrainians still seeking shelter. Craig hopes these messages of hope and peace can let Ukrainians know people worldwide are thinking about them.

