© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support your local NHPR newsroom by joining as a member!
NH News

A new initiative encourages Granite Staters to send letters of support to Ukraine

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Published April 14, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT
A photo of a sign reading peace for Ukraine on a chain link fence.
Gaby Lozada
/
NHPR

While the conflict in Ukraine continues, the New Hampshire Ukraine Relief Fund is incentivizing people to write support letters to citizens in that country.

Granite Staters looking to send messages to Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion can now send them through the New Hampshire Ukraine Relief Fund. The group will be receiving the letters until May 2.

Read NHPR’s conversations with Ivan Chaika, a former UNH Law student in Lviv.

The City of Manchester has partnered with the fund to have a letter drop-off point located at City Hall. Mayor Joyce Craig said she'd write one too, and explained they would be sent next month.

“Our heartfelt thoughts are with them,” she said.

The New Hampshire Ukraine Relief Fund, launched earlier this week by the Granite United Way, was created to send monetary support and new and used items to that country. The organizers thought it would be a nice touch to include notes along with the donations.

Additionally, the city is working with the Manchester School District to gather messages from youth.

The fund will also send medical supply donations to thousands of Ukrainians still seeking shelter. Craig hopes these messages of hope and peace can let Ukrainians know people worldwide are thinking about them.

Tags

NH News Ukraine
Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Gabriela Lozada is a Report for America corps member. Her focus is on Latinx community with original reporting done in Spanish for ¿Qué hay de Nuevo NH?.
See stories by Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.