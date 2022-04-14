© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Biden will visit Portsmouth to address how infrastructure funding may help supply chain issues

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mara Hoplamazian
Published April 14, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT
A photo of Biden in front of a podium.
Josh Rogers
/
NHPR
Biden, pictured here during a previous election cycle, will discuss federal investments in ports and waterways.

President Joe Biden will visit Portsmouth next Tuesday to talk about federal funds coming to the state from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

White House officials say Biden will discuss federal investments in ports and waterways and how those projects will strengthen supply chains and lower prices.

New Hampshire is receiving more than 1.6 million dollars throughout 2022 from the Army Corps of Engineers through the infrastructure law to improve a shipping channel and turning basin near Portsmouth harbor.

The state will get more federal funding in 2023 to support other waterway projects, including dam repairs.

Biden last visited New Hampshire in November, when he touted federal investments in roads and bridges from a red-listed bridge in Woodstock.

New Hampshire is receiving federal funds for drinking water and wastewater systems, broadband, and energy efficiency, among other things addressed in the bipartisan infrastructure law.

