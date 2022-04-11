© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

State Representative Katherine Rogers of Concord dies of cancer at 67

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published April 11, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT
Kathi Rogers has died at 67, New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley confirmed on Monday.

Rogers got her start in politics working on the 1976 New Hampshire presidential primary campaign of Jimmy Carter.

She later won election to numerous offices – serving eight terms in the New Hampshire House and eight terms on Concord’s City Council.

Rogers also spent a decade as a County Commissioner and two years as Merrimack County Attorney.

Animal rights and child protection were longstanding legislative priorities for Rogers.

Chairman Buckley, called himself Rogers’ “closest friend of nearly fifty years.”

“Kathi’s heroic battle with cancer is now over. Right up to the end she was working hard on legislation. She never gave up the fight.,’ Buckley said.

For residents of Concord, Rogers was also a familiar figure due to her community access TV show, which also featured her pug, Vito.

Vito predeceased his owner, but another pug, named Romeo, was by Rogers’ side when she died Sunday.

Josh Rogers
