10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Easter Egg Hunts, Safe Haven Ballet, Sounds of Spring
Spring is in the air, and we're ready to head out and about in the Granite State.
- New Hampshire Theatre Project 6th Annual Storytelling Festival on Friday, April 8 at 8 p.m., at the New Hampshire Theatre Project in Portsmouth and online. More info.
- Rochester Opera House & Sole City Dance present Treasure Island on Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9 at the Rochester Opera House. More info.
- Concord’s EGGsellent Adventure on Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Rollins Park and Bicentennial Square in Concord. More info.
- Barrington Walkabout: Kids of the River on Saturday, April 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the Isinglass River at the Kids of the River Land. More info.
- Easter Bunny egg drop at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire on Saturday, April 9 at 11 a.m., at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire in Londonderry. More info.
- Early Season Vegetable Gardening on Saturday, April 9 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at N.H. Audubon's Massabesic Center in Auburn. More info.
- New Hampshire Philharmonic presents Drawn to the Music 2022 — Stories in Music on Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10 at the Seifert Performing Arts Center in Salem. More info.
- Sounds of Spring at the Squam Lakes Association on Saturday, April 9 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Squam Lakes Association headquarters in Holderness. More info.
- Safe Haven Ballet Presents: Cinderella on Saturday, April 9 at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia. More info.
- Women’s Adventure Film Tour on Saturday, April 9 at 7 p.m., at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.