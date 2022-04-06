© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Easter Egg Hunts, Safe Haven Ballet, Sounds of Spring

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published April 6, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT
A group of volunteers gather around an N.H. Audubon staff member.
nhaudubon.org
The NH Audubon is hosting an early season gardening workshop on Saturday.

Spring is in the air, and we're ready to head out and about in the Granite State.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

A woman crosses a highline in the movie "Living on the Line"
"Living on the Line" directed by Sarah Ehrlich
/
hop.dartmouth.edu
"Women's Adventure Film Tour" will be screening at Dartmouth College on Saturday evening.
The show poster for Sole City Dance's "Treasure Island"
rochesteroperahouse.com
Sole City Dance & The Rochester Opera House are presenting "Treasure Island" this weekend.

  • New Hampshire Theatre Project 6th Annual Storytelling Festival on Friday, April 8 at 8 p.m., at the New Hampshire Theatre Project in Portsmouth and online. More info
  • Rochester Opera House & Sole City Dance present Treasure Island on Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9 at the Rochester Opera House. More info.
  • Concord’s EGGsellent Adventure on Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Rollins Park and Bicentennial Square in Concord. More info.
  • Barrington Walkabout: Kids of the River on Saturday, April 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the Isinglass River at the Kids of the River Land. More info.
  • Easter Bunny egg drop at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire on Saturday, April 9 at 11 a.m., at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire in Londonderry. More info.
  • Early Season Vegetable Gardening on Saturday, April 9 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at N.H. Audubon's Massabesic Center in Auburn. More info.
  • New Hampshire Philharmonic presents Drawn to the Music 2022 — Stories in Music on Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10 at the Seifert Performing Arts Center in Salem. More info.
  • Sounds of Spring at the Squam Lakes Association on Saturday, April 9 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Squam Lakes Association headquarters in Holderness. More info.
  • Safe Haven Ballet Presents: Cinderella on Saturday, April 9 at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia. More info.
  • Women’s Adventure Film Tour on Saturday, April 9 at 7 p.m., at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.

