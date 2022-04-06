10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Easter Egg Hunts, Safe Haven Ballet, Sounds of Spring

Spring is in the air, and we're ready to head out and about in the Granite State.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

"Living on the Line" directed by Sarah Ehrlich / hop.dartmouth.edu "Women's Adventure Film Tour" will be screening at Dartmouth College on Saturday evening.

rochesteroperahouse.com Sole City Dance & The Rochester Opera House are presenting "Treasure Island" this weekend.