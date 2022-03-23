10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Maker Night, Ballet Misha, St. Patrick's Parade
Celebrate the first full weekend of spring with a songwriting showcase at the Word Barn, a community hike in Keene and the New Hampshire Orchid Society's Annual Show.
It's the first full weekend of spring, and we're celebrating with movies, music and opportunities to get outside.
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- Maker Night: On The Edge on Thursday, March 24 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- Matilda the Musical from March 24 through April 10, at M&D Playhouse in North Conway. More info.
- National Theatre Live: Follies on Friday, March 25 at 6 p.m., at the Tillotson Center in Colebrook. More info.
- New Hampshire Orchid Society Annual Show from Friday, March 25 through Sunday, March 27, at the Courtyard by Marriott in Nashua. More info.
- Ballet Misha presents Danse Nouveau on Saturday, March 26 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at The Concord City Auditorium. More info.
- LGBTQ+ Community Hike on Saturday, March 26 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Horatio Colony Nature Preserve in Keene. More info.
- A String Fling on Saturday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m., at the Franklin Opera House. More info.
- 25th Manchester St. Patrick’s Parade on Sunday, March 27 at noon on Elm Street. More info.
See also: Citizens Bank Shamrock Shuffle
- Come On Up To The House: Songwriting Showcase on Sunday, March 27 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at The Word Barn in Exeter. More info.
- Watch the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. More info.