Sununu says he will veto GOP-drawn congressional district maps

The congressional district maps that will determine voting districts for the next 10 years were approved by the Senate on Thursday. Moments after that vote, Gov. Chris Sununu said in a written statement that he will veto the proposal, which has been criticized by Democrats and nonpartisan onlookers as being gerrymandered – making one district solidly Republican while consolidating a Democratic advantage in the other.

“The proposed Congressional redistricting map is not in the best interest of New Hampshire and I will veto it as soon as it reaches my desk,” Sununu said in the statement. “The citizens of this state are counting on us to do better.”

The Senate passed the map in a 13-11 vote during Thursday’s Senate session. Sen. Jeb Bradley, a Wolfeboro Republican, was the sole Republican to vote alongside Democrats in opposition to the map.

Republicans in both the House and Senate have defended the maps, which they say comply with federal constitutional criteria and reflect the latest census data.

After the bill is vetoed, it would return to the House where it would need a two-thirds majority to override the veto. That would require Democratic votes, which could force a compromise map in order to secure those votes.

New Hampshire Bulletin is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. New Hampshire Bulletin maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Dana Wormald for questions: info@newhampshirebulletin.com. Follow New Hampshire Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter.