NH News

The N.H. News Recap for March 18, 2022: State House Roundup

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published March 17, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT
A photo of a group of people sitting on a stone wall, some wearing various shades of green.
Dan Barrick
/
NHPR
Lawmakers celebrate St. Patrick's Day with some lunch on the State House lawn in Concord.

It was a big week at the State House. Criminal justice reform advocates were really unhappy that the House passed a bill amending the state’s bail reform law. Bail reform passed with bipartisan support and support from Gov. Chris Sununu back in 2018 but conversations around bail reform have shifted in the last few years.

We also talk about the latest measures at the State House related to redistricting, reproductive care, education and beyond.

Guests

  • Anna Brown, Citizens Count
  • Alli Fam, NHPR

Top stories from New Hampshire this week

Mary McIntyre
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
