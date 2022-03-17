The N.H. News Recap for March 18, 2022: State House Roundup
It was a big week at the State House. Criminal justice reform advocates were really unhappy that the House passed a bill amending the state’s bail reform law. Bail reform passed with bipartisan support and support from Gov. Chris Sununu back in 2018 but conversations around bail reform have shifted in the last few years.
We also talk about the latest measures at the State House related to redistricting, reproductive care, education and beyond.
Guests
- Anna Brown, Citizens Count
- Alli Fam, NHPR
Top stories from New Hampshire this week
- SCOTUS could overturn Roe v. Wade. How are N.H. reproductive health advocates preparing?
- Bill targeting sanctuary cities passes the N.H. House
- N.H. House rejects measure banning the use of Native American symbols as mascots
- Where things stand on redistricting in N.H.
- N.H. House passes bill that would make significant changes to bail reform law
- House GOP votes to bar N.H. from enforcing any new federal gun limits