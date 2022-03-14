Supreme Court upholds suspension of Bedford attorney

The New Hampshire Supreme Court is upholding the suspension of Robert Fojo’s law license, ruling that the Bedford attorney poses a risk to the public and the integrity of the profession.

Fojo is accused of mishandling about $100,000 in client money, including failing to pay an awarded settlement in a slip and fall case. Fojo allegedly lied to the client about the status of her funds, and then allegedly lied to investigators from the Attorney Discipline Office about the matter.

In December, the Supreme Court temporarily suspended Fojo’s law license while his disciplinary case played out. Fojo appealed that suspension, prompting a series of hearings before a specially appointed judicial referee and then earlier this month, a hearing before the Supreme Court.

While Fojo admits to bookkeeping errors, some of which he blames on an office assistant, he argued the suspension wasn’t necessary because there is no risk to the public. He also argued that his current clients would be harmed by his continued suspension.

In an 8-page order released Friday, a unanimous court wrote the allegations against Fojo go beyond bookkeeping mistakes, and instead “involves a series of lies to clients and the ADO and ongoing misuse and misappropriation of client funds.”

The court ordered that his disciplinary case be fast-tracked to ensure a speedy resolution to the matter, writing that the ADO should conclude the process by late June.

Since the start of the pandemic, Fojo has been involved in numerous high-profile lawsuits against towns and school districts challenging public health measures, including mask mandates. To date, it doesn’t appear he has been successful in any of those cases.