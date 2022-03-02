© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Cushing, Democratic Leader in the N.H. House, takes leave of absence to battle cancer

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published March 2, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST
State Rep. Renny Cushing, the House Democratic leader from Hampton, in a 2019 photo.

The long-time state rep from Hampton was diagnosed with prostate cancer in August of 2020.

House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing of Hampton is taking a medical leave of absence as he continues his battle with cancer.

The step was announced during the Democratic caucus meeting today, via a letter read by Cushing’s daughter. Cushing has stage four prostate cancer.

Deputy Leader David Cote, D-Nashua, will assume the Democratic Leader’s duties during the temporary absence. Rep. Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord, will temporarily fill Cote’s role as deputy.

In a statement, Cushing said he is following the advice of his doctors.

“I have fought my entire life for the people of New Hampshire and served in the legislature for more than 30 years - but for now, I need to focus on another fight.”

