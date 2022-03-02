Cushing, Democratic Leader in the N.H. House, takes leave of absence to battle cancer

House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing of Hampton is taking a medical leave of absence as he continues his battle with cancer.

The step was announced during the Democratic caucus meeting today, via a letter read by Cushing’s daughter. Cushing has stage four prostate cancer.

Deputy Leader David Cote, D-Nashua, will assume the Democratic Leader’s duties during the temporary absence. Rep. Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord, will temporarily fill Cote’s role as deputy.

In a statement, Cushing said he is following the advice of his doctors.

“I have fought my entire life for the people of New Hampshire and served in the legislature for more than 30 years - but for now, I need to focus on another fight.”

