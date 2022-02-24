The N.H. News Recap for Feb. 25, 2022: Invasion of Ukraine, mask regulations
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began with attacks on several major cities, including the capital Kyiv. We hear from people in New Hampshire who have connections to what’s happening in eastern Europe.
And dozens of refugees from Afghanistan have resettled in the state over the last few months. What has it been like rebuilding life here in New Hampshire?
And finally, we review a quick roundup of the latest news on the environment, energy and climate beats.
Guests
- Amanda Gokee, New Hampshire Bulletin
- Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR
Top stories of the week
- N.H. drops indoor mask recommendation, pushes schools to transition away from mask mandates
- At transgender health centers, COVID-related delays postpone surgeries, mental health access
- N.H. bill regulating trans athletes and incarcerated people raises constitutional concerns
- To rebuild a life: the first months of resettling Afghan refugees in N.H.
- New sea-level rise projections could help N.H. towns plan for impacts of climate change
- A salt story: New research shows how salt can damage N.H. lakes
- N.H. DOJ opens investigation into 14 corrections officers after 2021 incident