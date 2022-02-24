The N.H. News Recap for Feb. 25, 2022: Invasion of Ukraine, mask regulations

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began with attacks on several major cities, including the capital Kyiv. We hear from people in New Hampshire who have connections to what’s happening in eastern Europe.

And dozens of refugees from Afghanistan have resettled in the state over the last few months. What has it been like rebuilding life here in New Hampshire?

And finally, we review a quick roundup of the latest news on the environment, energy and climate beats.

Guests



Amanda Gokee, New Hampshire Bulletin

Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR

Top stories of the week

