© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your State, Your Station: Celebrate the Granite State and local, independent public radio by joining as a sustainer.
NH News

The N.H. News Recap for Feb. 25, 2022: Invasion of Ukraine, mask regulations

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published February 24, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST
Terns_windyday_NH_Feb2022_tuohyIMG_5335.JPG
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
New Hampshire happens in February just like everywhere else.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began with attacks on several major cities, including the capital Kyiv. We hear from people in New Hampshire who have connections to what’s happening in eastern Europe.

And dozens of refugees from Afghanistan have resettled in the state over the last few months. What has it been like rebuilding life here in New Hampshire?

And finally, we review a quick roundup of the latest news on the environment, energy and climate beats.

Guests

  • Amanda Gokee, New Hampshire Bulletin
  • Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR

Top stories of the week

Tags

NH News N.H. News Recap
Mary McIntyre
See stories by Mary McIntyre
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley