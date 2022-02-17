The N.H. News Recap for Feb. 18, 2022: State of the State address, Legislature votes

Gov. Chris Sununu gave his third State of the State address on Thursday. Tax policy and tax cuts got plenty of attention in his speech. He also introduced a plan to create $100 million in new incentives designed to build more housing.

New Hampshire lawmakers voted on a number of bills during House and Senate sessions this week, including those on the state's new vaccine registry and GOP-created legislative maps.

Get NHPR’s reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox – sign up for our newsletter (it’s free!) today.

Guests



Annmarie Timmins , New Hampshire Bulletin

, New Hampshire Bulletin Josh Rogers , NHPR

Top New Hampshire stories of the week

