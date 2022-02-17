© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

The N.H. News Recap for Feb. 18, 2022: State of the State address, Legislature votes

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published February 17, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST
Sununu State of the State 2022
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR

Gov. Chris Sununu gave his third State of the State address on Thursday. Tax policy and tax cuts got plenty of attention in his speech. He also introduced a plan to create $100 million in new incentives designed to build more housing.

New Hampshire lawmakers voted on a number of bills during House and Senate sessions this week, including those on the state's new vaccine registry and GOP-created legislative maps.

Guests

Top New Hampshire stories of the week

Tags

NH News N.H. News RecapChris SununuNH Legislature
Mary McIntyre
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
