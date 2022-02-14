© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Show your love for public radio this Valentine's with your gift of $14!
NH News

Current event: Boat launched by US students lands in Norway

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 14, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST
Rye Rip Tides classroom GPS boat path
Educationalpassages.org
/
The GPS-equipped boat launched by the Rye Jr. High School was at sea for 462 days

The Rye Riptides miniboat was launched into the Gulf Stream in October of 2020.

RYE, N.H. (AP) — A 6-foot-long boat launched by New Hampshire middle school students in October 2020 and containing photos, fall leaves, acorns and state quarters has been found 462 days later by a sixth grader in Norway.

The Portsmouth Herald reported Monday that the Rye Riptides was equipped with a tracking device that went silent for parts of its 8,300-mile journey.

It was found Feb. 1 in Smøla, a small island near Dyrnes, Norway.

It had lost its hull and keel and covered in gooseneck barnacles, but the deck and cargo hold were still intact.

The school in Norway plans a call soon with the Rye Junior High students.

NH News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press