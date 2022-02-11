© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

The N.H. News Recap for Feb. 11, 2022: Abortion, Black History Month curriculum

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published February 11, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST
A photo of a person sitting against a boat on a frozen pond in Rye, New hampshire
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
It's also been cold and snowing a lot. Maybe you noticed that. Some people are passing the time by iceboating.

New Hampshire’s abortion ban continues to take center stage at the State House. Bills on both sides of the aisle tried to further restrict abortion rights or repeal the 24-week abortion ban. Videos commissioned by the Department of Education for Black History Month drew criticism from some teachers and revealed a long-standing lack of support for social studies in the state.

Guests

Top New Hampshire stories of the week
Bills to further limit abortion rights in N.H. taken up by House committee
‘It’s such an impossible decision’: Fatal fetal diagnoses and the state’s abortion ban
Facing increased scrutiny, N.H. social studies teachers say support and standards are scarce
Department of Education Black History Month videos touch on deeper debates
Bill to require civics test to graduate from public colleges heads to Sununu’s desk
Democrats introduce efforts to pare back or repeal ‘divisive concepts’ law

