N.H. Senate passes bill to require civics exam in college

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A new law requiring New Hampshire high school students to pass a civics exam before graduating hasn't taken effect yet, but it could soon be expanded to include college students, as well.

The Republican-led Senate voted 14-10 on Thursday to make passage of the national exam given to new Americans a graduation requirement for students at public colleges.

The bill already has passed the House, and if signed by Gov. Chris Sununu, would take effect in January 2023.

Meanwhile, a new law passed last year requires high school students to pass the same test. That law takes effect in July 2023.

