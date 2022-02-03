The N.H. News Recap for Feb. 4, 2022: Immigration, Laurie List cops still in law enforcement

There are a few immigration bills making their way through the legislature this session, including one that would make it easier for immigrants to obtain driver's licenses. And some cops on the Laurie List no longer have badges, but they’re still involved in policing.

Plus, there was some firey rhetoric at the State House this week over a bill that would re-litigate the 2020 election, although there's no evidence to support claims that the general election was fraudulent.

We get to those stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests



Gaby Lozada, Report for America Corps Member at NHPR

Todd Bookman, NHPR

Top stories from New Hampshire this week

