© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a gift to NHPR and have a Valentine's message to a loved one read on air!
NH News

The N.H. News Recap for Feb. 4, 2022: Immigration, Laurie List cops still in law enforcement

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published February 3, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST
IMG_4981.JPG
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
This week, our Morning Edition host took us with him as he surfed North Beach (yes, in winter!) in Hampton.

There are a few immigration bills making their way through the legislature this session, including one that would make it easier for immigrants to obtain driver's licenses. And some cops on the Laurie List no longer have badges, but they’re still involved in policing.

Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox — sign up for our newsletter (it's free!) today.

Plus, there was some firey rhetoric at the State House this week over a bill that would re-litigate the 2020 election, although there's no evidence to support claims that the general election was fraudulent.

We get to those stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests

  • Gaby Lozada, Report for America Corps Member at NHPR
  • Todd Bookman, NHPR

Top stories from New Hampshire this week

Tags

NH NewsN.H. News Recap
Mary McIntyre
See stories by Mary McIntyre
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley