© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a gift to NHPR and have a Valentine's message to a loved one read on air!
NH News

Taking a bite out of crime: Panel hears dog-related bills

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Holly Ramer - The Associated Press
Published January 29, 2022 at 8:32 AM EST
statehouse.jpg
NHPR file
/

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire House committee is looking at dogs as either crime victims or perpetrators, depending on the bill.

The House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee held public hearings Friday on a pair of dog-related bills.

One would make it a misdemeanor for dog owners to leave the scene of an attack after their dogs injure someone without providing their names.

The other would make it a misdemeanor to negligently poison a dog or any pet, domestic animal or wildlife in captivity and a felony if the poisoning is done knowingly.

Tags

NH NewsNH Politics
Holly Ramer - The Associated Press
See stories by Holly Ramer - The Associated Press