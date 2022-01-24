© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Application period opens for New Hampshire fraud victims

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 24, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Victims of what authorities have called the largest financial crime in New Hampshire history can now apply for compensation from a $10 million fund.

Lawmakers created the fund as part of the state budget approved in June. It seeks to compensate victims of Financial Resources Mortgage, a Meredith company that swindled more than 250 investors out of at least $33 million.

The company's abrupt shutdown in 2009 spawned criminal charges, the resignation of two state agency heads, and investigations at both the state and federal level. Applications for compensation must be filed by May 18.

