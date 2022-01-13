The N.H. News Recap for Jan. 14, 2021: Omicron, 'Divisive concepts' at college and more
New Hampshire health care facilities are having to make tough decisions between staffing shortages and limited availability for some COVID-19 treatments. New Hampshire House lawmakers are debating whether to extend the new so-called “divisive concepts” law to include colleges and universities, while they continue to disagree about COVID protocol.
And the Executive Council voted down another round of contracts for reproductive care for historically low-income patients across the state.
- With omicron spike, N.H. health officials make tough decisions about COVID treatment due to limited availability
- N.H.'s pandemic-driven enrollment drops could shape coming education policy moves
- Republicans open new front in ‘diviside concepts’ legislative debate: colleges
- With ‘Laurie List’ now public, frustrations remain with how N.H. police are identified, disclosed
- Bill to mandate employers’ use of E-Verify could affect thousands of undocumented workers in New Hampshire
- A new venue for the House – but fight over remote participation remains the same
- Reproductive health care contracts again rejected by Executive Council Republicans