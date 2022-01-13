The N.H. News Recap for Jan. 14, 2021: Omicron, 'Divisive concepts' at college and more

New Hampshire health care facilities are having to make tough decisions between staffing shortages and limited availability for some COVID-19 treatments. New Hampshire House lawmakers are debating whether to extend the new so-called “divisive concepts” law to include colleges and universities, while they continue to disagree about COVID protocol.

And the Executive Council voted down another round of contracts for reproductive care for historically low-income patients across the state.

Guests



Alli Fam, NHPR

Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories of the week

