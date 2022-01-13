© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

The N.H. News Recap for Jan. 14, 2021: Omicron, 'Divisive concepts' at college and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Jackie HarrisRick Ganley
Published January 13, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST
New Hampshire health care facilities are having to make tough decisions between staffing shortages and limited availability for some COVID-19 treatments. New Hampshire House lawmakers are debating whether to extend the new so-called “divisive concepts” law to include colleges and universities, while they continue to disagree about COVID protocol.

And the Executive Council voted down another round of contracts for reproductive care for historically low-income patients across the state.

Guests

  • Alli Fam, NHPR
  • Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories of the week

Tags

NH NewsN.H. News Recap
