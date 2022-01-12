© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Have an old vehicle sitting in your driveway? Consider donating it to NHPR today!
NH News

300 tips come in on Harmony Montgomery, reward reaches $104K

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Kathy McCormack, Associated Press
Published January 12, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST
Harmony Montgomery, 7-year-old missing from Manchester, New Hampshire
Courtesy of Manchester Police Department
/
Harmony Montgomery was last seen in 2019 at age 5.

The search continues for the missing Manchester 7-year-old.

The police chief in New Hampshire's largest city is making another plea for anyone with information on Harmony Montgomery, who was last seen in 2019 at age 5, to come forth, saying detectives are working on about 300 tips and the reward fund has grown to $104,000.

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said at a news conference Wednesday that someone needs to step forward and "do the right thing."

Police finished their search of a home in Manchester, the last known residence of Harmony, on Monday.

She was not reported missing until late last year. Her father and stepmother have been arrested on charges related to her well-being and have pleaded not guilty.

Tags

NH NewsMissing Persons
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press