300 tips come in on Harmony Montgomery, reward reaches $104K

The police chief in New Hampshire's largest city is making another plea for anyone with information on Harmony Montgomery, who was last seen in 2019 at age 5, to come forth, saying detectives are working on about 300 tips and the reward fund has grown to $104,000.

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said at a news conference Wednesday that someone needs to step forward and "do the right thing."

Police finished their search of a home in Manchester, the last known residence of Harmony, on Monday.

She was not reported missing until late last year. Her father and stepmother have been arrested on charges related to her well-being and have pleaded not guilty.

