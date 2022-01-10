© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Woman rescued, firefighters hurt in Keene blaze

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 10, 2022 at 8:59 AM EST

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire fire chief says a woman needed to be rescued and two firefighters suffered minor injuries when a fire destroyed a Main Street building in Keene.

The fire in the two-story mixed-use building that contains the Cobblestone Ale House was reported after 10 p.m. Saturday.

Keene Fire Chief Mark Howard says the firefighters found heavy fire in the building.

A trapped resident was rescued from the second floor. Two firefighters suffered minor burns. Firefighters from New Hampshire and Vermont helped fight the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The building was deemed a total loss.

NH NewsKeene
Associated Press
