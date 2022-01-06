The N.H. News Recap for Jan. 7, 2021: Laurie List, Bill Gardner resigns

This week, state lawmakers met for the first time since 2022. What do this week’s sessions tell us about the year ahead in the State House?

At least eight police officers on the Laurie List remain active in the state, including two police chiefs. And Secretary of State Bill Gardner stepped down after over 40 years in office.

Plus, COVID case numbers reach record highs, but hospitalizations don't appear to follow that trend.

We talk about those stories and more this week on the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests



Todd Bookman, NHPR

Paula Tracy, InDepth NH

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week

