NH News

The N.H. News Recap for Jan. 7, 2021: Laurie List, Bill Gardner resigns

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick GanleyJackie Harris
Published January 6, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST
A photo of lawmakers sitting in chairs in front of a stage with a podium where a man speaks at the DoubleTree in Manchester. The New Hampshire and U.S. flags fly, as a man in the foreground raises his hand.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Several bills were passed or tabled at this week's session of the New Hampshire House.

This week, state lawmakers met for the first time since 2022. What do this week’s sessions tell us about the year ahead in the State House?

At least eight police officers on the Laurie List remain active in the state, including two police chiefs. And Secretary of State Bill Gardner stepped down after over 40 years in office.

Plus, COVID case numbers reach record highs, but hospitalizations don't appear to follow that trend.

We talk about those stories and more this week on the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests

  • Todd Bookman, NHPR
  • Paula Tracy, InDepth NH

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week

