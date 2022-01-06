10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Movies at Hop Film, Parents Night Out, Met at the Music Hall

It's the first weekend of 2022, and there's lots to do in the Granite State. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar.

squamlakes.org The Writing and Drawing at Squam: Winter Nature Journaling event takes place on Saturday, Jan. 8

Movies at Hop Film : King Richard on Friday, Jan. 7, No Time To Die on Saturday, Jan. 8 and Spencer on Sunday, Jan. 9, at the Spaulding Auditorium on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info .



Where Everybody Is Somebody: Works by Henry Horenstein from Jan. 7 to March 20 (opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.), at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info .



Writing and Drawing at Squam: Winter Nature Journaling on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Squam Lakes Association headquarters in Holderness. More info .



Second Saturday kickoff for 2022 on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., in downtown Keene. More info .



Met at the Music Hall: Eurydice (Aucoin) on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m., at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info .



Guided snowshoe tours weekly, on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., at Great Glen Trails in Gorham. More info .



Community Bonfire on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Stratham Hill Park in Stratham. More info .

See also: 250th Anniversary Bonfire Kick off in Hillsborough