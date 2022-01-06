© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Movies at Hop Film, Parents Night Out, Met at the Music Hall

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published January 6, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST
A woman walks through a doorway on the set of the opera "Eurydice" at the Metropolitan Opera
The Met opera "Eurydice" will be screened at The Music Hall on Saturday, Jan. 8

It's the first weekend of 2022, and there's lots to do in the Granite State. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar.

Before you head out this weekend, check out the New Hampshire forecast. And don't miss a beat in 2022: sign up for The Weekender newsletter.

Snow covers the dock and lake behind the Squam Lakes Association headquarters
The Writing and Drawing at Squam: Winter Nature Journaling event takes place on Saturday, Jan. 8

  • Movies at Hop Film: King Richard on Friday, Jan. 7, No Time To Die on Saturday, Jan. 8 and Spencer on Sunday, Jan. 9, at the Spaulding Auditorium on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • Where Everybody Is Somebody: Works by Henry Horenstein from Jan. 7 to March 20 (opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.), at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Writing and Drawing at Squam: Winter Nature Journaling on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Squam Lakes Association headquarters in Holderness. More info.
  • Second Saturday kickoff for 2022 on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., in downtown Keene. More info.
  • Met at the Music Hall: Eurydice (Aucoin) on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m., at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Guided snowshoe tours weekly, on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., at Great Glen Trails in Gorham. More info.
  • Community Bonfire on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Stratham Hill Park in Stratham. More info.
    See also: 250th Anniversary Bonfire Kick off in Hillsborough
Portraits of three men from Henry Horenstein's documentary photography series
Where Everybody Is Somebody: Works by Henry Horenstein runs at 3S Artspace through mid-March

Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
