© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make your tax-deductible year-end gift to NHPR today!
NH News

N.H. lets landlords discriminate against renters using government vouchers. A new bill would change that.

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Casey McDermott
Published December 29, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST
A line of Manchester Row Houses
Magicpiano
/
Wikimedia Commons

A group of Democratic lawmakers want to make it illegal for New Hampshire landlords to discriminate against tenants participating in the Housing Choice Voucher program, which is also commonly known as Section 8.

Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox — sign up for our newsletter today.

The Housing Choice Voucher program provides financial assistance meant to help low-income tenants can use secure apartments on the private rental market. In New Hampshire’s competitive rental market, local renters and housing officials have said it’s increasingly difficult to find landlords willing to participate in the program.

New Hampshire is the only state in the region where it’s perfectly legal for landlords to refuse to rent to people depending on their source of income. Consequently, many local renters regularly encounter ads that explicitly discourage those using vouchers from applying.

The new bill put forward for the 2022 session would prohibit New Hampshire landlords from refusing to rent to a tenant participating in the Housing Choice Voucher program.

It would, however, allow exceptions if the price of the landlord's unit is more than what the voucher allows or if the unit doesn't meet the housing quality standards mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Tags

NH NewsHousing AssistanceNH Legislature
Casey McDermott
Casey McDermott is an online reporter covering politics, policy, and New Hampshire news. She also works on digital reporting projects for NHPR's newsroom.
See stories by Casey McDermott
Related Content