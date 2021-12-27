© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Funding approved for New Hampshire youth center staff

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 27, 2021 at 8:35 AM EST
Sununu Youth Services Center sign
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, N.H.

N.H. officials said in past few months, the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester has had fewer youth counselors than at any prior time

The number of counselors at New Hampshire's youth detention center has dropped to an all-time low, but the state is moving to bring in temporary workers soon.

The Executive Council on Wednesday approved spending $847,000 in federal funds to work with a staffing agency and bring in 18 temporary youth counselors for seven months.

State officials said in past few months, the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester has had fewer youth counselors than at any prior time, just as the state is facing an increased demand for child and adolescent mental health care during the coronavirus pandemic.

