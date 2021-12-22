Richard Flynn, longtime safety commissioner, dies at 93

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Richard Flynn, the longest-serving commissioner of New Hampshire’s Department of Safety with more than 35 years at the helm, has died. He was 93.

Flynn died Sunday at Spring Village in Dover, the Tasker Funeral Home confirmed Wednesday.

Flynn, a lifelong Dover resident, began a career in the local police department after serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He became police chief in 1959 and held that position for 13 years before he was appointed commissioner. He retired in 2007.

Under his leadership, the Department of Safety grew from three divisions — state police, motor vehicles and safety services — to eight. It added divisions of emergency communications; fire service; administration; fire standards and training and emergency services; and emergency management.

He also served on the Adult Parole Board from 2011 to 2016.