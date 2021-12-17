N.H., northern New England to get significant snowfall

Snow is expected to start falling early Saturday afternoon in New Hampshire, with the winter storm watch scheduled from 2 p.m. until Sunday at 7 a.m.

The National Weather Service's latest modeling shows 2-4 inches of snow accumulating Saturday afternoon, with another 3-5 inches likely Saturday evening.

Snow probability chart, National Weather Service, for Dec. 18, 2021

It will be the first plowable snow for many parts of New Hampshire.

