N.H., northern New England to get significant snowfall
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for much of N.H. for Saturday, with snowfall projections 5-9 inches by Sunday.
Snow is expected to start falling early Saturday afternoon in New Hampshire, with the winter storm watch scheduled from 2 p.m. until Sunday at 7 a.m.
The National Weather Service's latest modeling shows 2-4 inches of snow accumulating Saturday afternoon, with another 3-5 inches likely Saturday evening.
It will be the first plowable snow for many parts of New Hampshire.
View other localized weather reports in the Granite State.