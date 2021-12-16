10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Candlelight Stroll, Santa's Holiday Express, 'It's A Wonderful Life'
Make the most of the shortest days of the year with our suggestions for 10 things to do. For more events, check out NHPR's community calendar.
- Stroll and Story Hour on Friday, Dec. 17 at 9:30 a.m., at the Great Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve in Greenland. More info.
- Snowman, Sleigh and Sing on Friday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m., at the Colebrook Public Library. More info.
- Winter Solstice Celebration on Friday, Dec. 17 at 5 p.m., at Stonewall Farm in Keene. More info.
- The Christmas Revels Festival from Friday, Dec. 17 through Sunday, Dec. 19, at Colburn Park and the Lebanon Opera House. More info.
- Candlelight Stroll on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m., at the Gilford Public Library. More info.
- It’s A Wonderful Life on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m., at The Flying Monkey in Plymouth. More info.
- Hansel and Gretel from Raylynmor Opera on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m., at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
- Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra Holiday Pops on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m., at Portsmouth High School. More info.
- Sharon Jones & Friends: A Holiday Celebration on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m., at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.
- LaBelle Lights through Feb. 26, 2022, at LaBelle Winery in Derry. (Ugly holiday sweater theme night is on Dec. 17.) More info.
- Santa’s Holiday Express on Saturday, Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec. 19, on the Conway Scenic Railroad. More info.