10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Candlelight Stroll, Santa's Holiday Express, 'It's A Wonderful Life'

Make the most of the shortest days of the year with our suggestions for 10 things to do. For more events, check out NHPR's community calendar.

Keep an eye on the weather with the New Hampshire forecast. Sign up for The Weekender newsletter.

flyingmonkeynh.com The Flying Monkey Theater will screen "It's A Wonderful Life" on Saturday, Dec. 18.

BONUS



Santa’s Holiday Express on Saturday, Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec. 19, on the Conway Scenic Railroad. More info .