© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make your tax-deductible year-end gift today!
NH News

Autopsy: UNH student drowned, death accidental

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 8, 2021 at 2:59 PM EST
UNH1.jpg
Via UNH Website
/
UNH

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Autopsy results conclude a University of New Hampshire student who was found dead in a marshy area had drowned and the manner of his death was accidental. Police in Durham released the information in the death of 22-year-old Vincenzo "Vinny" Lirosi, of Whitman, Massachusetts. He was found Sunday. Durham police said Lirosi was out drinking with friends early Saturday before he went to a Sigma Chi fraternity party and got into a fight. The chapter said Lirosi had gained access without permission to a "welcome home" event for a member who was returning from military service. It is complying with interim suspensions issued by the Sigma Chi International Fraternity and the university and is cooperating with authorities.

Tags

NH NewsUNH
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press