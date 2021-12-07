© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH seeks to dismiss some youth center suits as they top 100

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Holly Ramer - The Associated Press
Published December 7, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST
sununu_youth_center.jpg

More than 430 men and women have come forward with accusations involving the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, and 102 have sued.

The number of lawsuits alleging physical or sexual abuse at New Hampshire's youth detention center has grown to more than 100.

Altogether, their allegations span six decades and involve 150 staffers, 11 of whom face criminal charges.

There's been a flood of individual lawsuits since a judge dismissed a class action suit in May.

But state Attorney General John Formella said Tuesday he wants two of the earlier claims against the state thrown out because they aren't detailed enough.

