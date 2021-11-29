© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

N.H. abortion debate will continue after new ban takes effect

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 29, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST
A photo of the New Hampshire State House
Allegra Boverman
/
NHPR

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s new ban on late-term abortions will barely have taken effect before Republican lawmakers start trying to enact further restrictions.

The state budget Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law in June contains a provision prohibiting abortion after 24 weeks of gestation, with exceptions for the mother’s life or physical health. It takes effect Jan. 1, just before the start of the new legislation session.

Republicans are drafting several abortion-related bills, including one that would prohibit the procedure after the detection of a fetal heartbeat. Another bill would allow the biological father of an unborn child to seek a court order prohibiting a woman from having an abortion. A third would repeal the prohibition on remaining on a sidewalk adjacent to an abortion clinic.

Democrats, meanwhile, have proposed several bills to repeal the new restrictions. They also want to include the right to make reproductive medical decisions a constitutional right.

