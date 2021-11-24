UNH athletic director Marty Scarano to retire next year

University of New Hampshire Director of Athletics Marty Scarano says he will retire following the 2021-2022 academic year.

Scarano is in his 22nd year at UNH and his 41st in college athletics. During Scarano's tenure, the Wildcats have captured 60 league championships, produced more than 100 All-Americans, and had 61 conference coach of the year recipients.

UNH also had one national champion — Elle Purrier in the indoor mile in 2018 — and a national championship runner-up in men's hockey in 2003.

UNH President James Dean says a national search to find a new athletics director will start immediately.