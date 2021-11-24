10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Holiday bazaar, Festival of Light, Small Business Saturday

Happy Thanksgiving! Shake up your usual holiday weekend traditions with these picks from across the Granite State.

Check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out for your post-Thanksgiving dinner stroll. Sign up for The Weekender newsletter.

indonesianconnect.org

thecolonial.org

Fisher Cats Thanksgiving Day 5K on Thursday, Nov. 26, at 9 a.m. at the Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. More info.



on Thursday, Nov. 26, at 9 a.m. at the Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. More info. Holiday Open House at Canterbury Shaker Village from Friday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Canterbury Shaker Village. More info.



from Friday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Canterbury Shaker Village. More info. Keene Holiday Craft Show on Saturday, November 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Keene High School. More info.



on Saturday, November 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Keene High School. More info. Northwoods Small Business Saturday Jamboree on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Northwoods Brewing Co. More info.



on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Northwoods Brewing Co. More info. The Milton Mills Holiday Stroll on Saturday November 27, 2021, from noon to 5 p.m. at Milton Mills. More info.



on Saturday November 27, 2021, from noon to 5 p.m. at Milton Mills. More info. Stop Making Sense on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theater in Laconia. More info.



on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theater in Laconia. More info. Cider Monday on Monday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. at The Toadstool Bookshops of Keene, Nashua and Peterborough. More info.