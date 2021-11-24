10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Holiday bazaar, Festival of Light, Small Business Saturday
Happy Thanksgiving! Shake up your usual holiday weekend traditions with these picks from across the Granite State.
- Fisher Cats Thanksgiving Day 5K on Thursday, Nov. 26, at 9 a.m. at the Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. More info.
- Holiday Open House at Canterbury Shaker Village from Friday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Canterbury Shaker Village. More info.
- Keene Holiday Craft Show on Saturday, November 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Keene High School. More info.
- Northwoods Small Business Saturday Jamboree on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Northwoods Brewing Co. More info.
- The Milton Mills Holiday Stroll on Saturday November 27, 2021, from noon to 5 p.m. at Milton Mills. More info.
- Stop Making Sense on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theater in Laconia. More info.
- Cider Monday on Monday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. at The Toadstool Bookshops of Keene, Nashua and Peterborough. More info.
- The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane weekends through Dec. 5 at the New Hampshire Theater Project in Portsmouth. More info.
- Little Indonesia Holiday Bazaar weekly, on Saturdays from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. through December 18th. More info.
- La Salette Shrine Festival of Light Display from Thanksgiving through Jan. 2, at the La Salette Shrine in Enfield. More info. See also: New Hampshire Motor Speedway Gift of Lights