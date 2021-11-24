© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Holiday bazaar, Festival of Light, Small Business Saturday

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published November 24, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST
A runner crosses the finish line at the Fisher Cats Thanksgiving 5K
Millennium Running
/
The annual Fisher Cats Thanksgiving 5K will take place on Thursday.

Happy Thanksgiving! Shake up your usual holiday weekend traditions with these picks from across the Granite State.

Check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out for your post-Thanksgiving dinner stroll. Sign up for The Weekender newsletter.

The Little Indonesia Holiday Bazaar is taking place on Saturdays through Dec. 18
indonesianconnect.org
Stop Making Sense at the Colonial Theater on Nov. 27
thecolonial.org

  • Fisher Cats Thanksgiving Day 5K on Thursday, Nov. 26, at 9 a.m. at the Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. More info.
  • Holiday Open House at Canterbury Shaker Village from Friday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Canterbury Shaker Village. More info.
  • Keene Holiday Craft Show on Saturday, November 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Keene High School. More info.
  • Northwoods Small Business Saturday Jamboree on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Northwoods Brewing Co. More info.
  • The Milton Mills Holiday Stroll on Saturday November 27, 2021, from noon to 5 p.m. at Milton Mills. More info.
  • Stop Making Sense on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theater in Laconia. More info.
  • Cider Monday on Monday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. at The Toadstool Bookshops of Keene, Nashua and Peterborough. More info.
  • The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane weekends through Dec. 5 at the New Hampshire Theater Project in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Little Indonesia Holiday Bazaar weekly, on Saturdays from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. through December 18th. More info.
  • La Salette Shrine Festival of Light Display from Thanksgiving through Jan. 2, at the La Salette Shrine in Enfield. More info. See also: New Hampshire Motor Speedway Gift of Lights 

Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
