NH News

WATCH Live: Sununu coronavirus news conference

NHPR Staff
Published November 23, 2021 at 11:53 AM EST
Dr. Benjamin Chan, N.H. State Epidemiologist
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu will be joined by state epidemiologist Benjamin Chan, shown here, for a news conference Tuesday on the state's response to COVID-19

N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu will deliver an update on the state's response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, will deliver an update on the state's response to coronavirus during a news conference Tuesday. The briefing comes as the Granite State is seeing record highs for active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

