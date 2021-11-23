WATCH Live: Sununu coronavirus news conference
N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu will deliver an update on the state's response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, will deliver an update on the state's response to coronavirus during a news conference Tuesday. The briefing comes as the Granite State is seeing record highs for active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Watch the press conference via this NHPBS video stream below.
