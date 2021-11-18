10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Turkey scavenger hunt, poetry reading, The Nutcracker
Here are our suggestions for things to do outside, inside and online this pre-Thanksgiving weekend.
Don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out the door. Sign up for The Weekender newsletter.
- The Black Matter Is Life: "In a Sentimental Mood" with guest poet Marc Bamuthi Joseph on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m., virtual, hosted by the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire and 3S Artspace. More info.
- Thanksgiving Shindy at Penuche’s Ale House on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 8:30 p.m. at Penuche’s Ale House in Concord. More info.
- Farm Fare on Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20 at Stonewall Farm in Keene. More info.
- The Nutcracker at the Palace Theater from Friday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Palace Theater in Manchester. More info.
- Our Town at the Colonial Theater from Friday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Colonial Theater in Laconia. More info.
- Family Literacy Month: Storyteller Simon Brooks on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
- Thanksgiving on the Farm on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the New Hampshire Farm Museum in Milton. More info.
- 5th Annual Turkey Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. at Wasserman Park in Merrimack. More info.
- Talib Kweli on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 9 p.m. at Wally’s Pub in Hampton Beach. More info.
BONUS: