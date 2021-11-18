© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Turkey scavenger hunt, poetry reading, The Nutcracker

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published November 18, 2021 at 3:04 PM EST
Storyteller Simon Brooks will be at the Children's Museum of N.H. on Saturday

Here are our suggestions for things to do outside, inside and online this pre-Thanksgiving weekend.

Don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out the door. Sign up for The Weekender newsletter.

Black Matter Is Life 2021: Poetry for Engagement and Overcoming

  • The Black Matter Is Life: "In a Sentimental Mood" with guest poet Marc Bamuthi Joseph on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m., virtual, hosted by the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire and 3S Artspace. More info.
  • Thanksgiving Shindy at Penuche’s Ale House on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 8:30 p.m. at Penuche’s Ale House in Concord. More info.
  • Farm Fare on Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20 at Stonewall Farm in Keene. More info.
  • The Nutcracker at the Palace Theater from Friday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Palace Theater in Manchester. More info.
  • Our Town at the Colonial Theater from Friday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Colonial Theater in Laconia. More info.
  • Family Literacy Month: Storyteller Simon Brooks on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
  • Thanksgiving on the Farm on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the New Hampshire Farm Museum in Milton. More info.
  • 5th Annual Turkey Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. at Wasserman Park in Merrimack. More info.
  • Talib Kweli on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 9 p.m. at Wally’s Pub in Hampton Beach. More info.
The Nutcracker at the Palace Theater

BONUS:

  • Feztival of Trees from Friday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 28 at the Bektash Shriners of New Hampshire in Concord. More info.
  • Merrimack Valley Black & Brown Owned Fall Markets on Sunday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mill No. 5 in Lowell, MA. More info.

Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
