10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Turkey scavenger hunt, poetry reading, The Nutcracker

Here are our suggestions for things to do outside, inside and online this pre-Thanksgiving weekend.

The Black Matter Is Life: "In a Sentimental Mood" with guest poet Marc Bamuthi Joseph on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m., virtual, hosted by the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire and 3S Artspace. More info.



on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m., virtual, hosted by the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire and 3S Artspace. More info. Thanksgiving Shindy at Penuche’s Ale House on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 8:30 p.m. at Penuche’s Ale House in Concord. More info.



on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 8:30 p.m. at Penuche’s Ale House in Concord. More info. Farm Fare on Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20 at Stonewall Farm in Keene. More info.



on Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20 at Stonewall Farm in Keene. More info. The Nutcracker at the Palace Theater from Friday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Palace Theater in Manchester. More info.



from Friday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Palace Theater in Manchester. More info. Our Town at the Colonial Theater from Friday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Colonial Theater in Laconia. More info.



from Friday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Colonial Theater in Laconia. More info. Family Literacy Month: Storyteller Simon Brooks on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.



on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info. Thanksgiving on the Farm on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the New Hampshire Farm Museum in Milton. More info.



on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the New Hampshire Farm Museum in Milton. More info. 5th Annual Turkey Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. at Wasserman Park in Merrimack. More info.

Talib Kweli on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 9 p.m. at Wally’s Pub in Hampton Beach. More info.



