The New Hampshire Department of Corrections says the cause of death of a man who died last week at the New Hampshire State Prison for Men in Concord was suicide.

Lawrence Pilla, 61, had been sentenced to 20 to 60 years for multiple counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.

Dover police arrested Pilla about a year ago. He'd been employed as a staff member of Granite State College's Child Welfare Education program.