The lessons from COP26 one Granite Stater is bringing home

The COP26 climate change conference that’s been happening in Glasgow, Scotland over the past two weeks is wrapping up. Hopes were high that this event would lead to a major agreement to prevent the worst effects of climate change.

Among the attendees is Rob Werner, the New Hampshire State Director for the League of Conservation Voters. He joined NHPR's Peter Biello from Scotland to talk about what he’s learned and what lessons he’s bringing home to New Hampshire.

