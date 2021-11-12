© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a gift today to support the news you rely on!
NH News
By Degrees: Covering Climate Change

The lessons from COP26 one Granite Stater is bringing home

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Peter Biello,
Julia Furukawa
Published November 12, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST
A photo of young people protesting outside of the COP26 in Glasgow. A sign, underneath a thistle made of construction paper, reads "thistle be the end if we don't act now"
Rob Werner
/
Courtesy
Youth in Glasgow protest inaction on climate change.

The COP26 climate change conference that’s been happening in Glasgow, Scotland over the past two weeks is wrapping up. Hopes were high that this event would lead to a major agreement to prevent the worst effects of climate change.

Among the attendees is Rob Werner, the New Hampshire State Director for the League of Conservation Voters. He joined NHPR's Peter Biello from Scotland to talk about what he’s learned and what lessons he’s bringing home to New Hampshire.

Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox — sign up for our newsletter today.

NH News
Peter Biello
Peter Biello is the host of All Things Considered and Writers on a New England Stage at New Hampshire Public Radio. He has served as a producer/announcer/host of Weekend Edition Saturday at Vermont Public Radio and as a reporter/host of Morning Edition at WHQR in Wilmington, North Carolina.
See stories by Peter Biello
Julia Furukawa
Julia Furukawa joined the NHPR team in 2021 as a fellow producing All Things Considered after working as a reporter and editor for The Paris News in Texas and a freelancer for KNKX Public Radio in Seattle.
See stories by Julia Furukawa